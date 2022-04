PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University softball team hosted Nebraska-Kearney in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Despite the team’s best offensive efforts, the Gorillas were swept by the Lopers, 5-2 and 15-8. The pair of losses extends the squad’s losing streak to seven.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, April 9 in a doubleheader versus Missouri Southern.