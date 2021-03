PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University softball team got their first home win Sunday afternoon over Rockhurst, 3-1.

Keelah Griffith scored a two-run homer in the second inning to put the Gorillas ahead. Madison Syzmanski also scored off a home run to seal the game for Pittsburg State.

Previously in the day, they fell to Minnesota Duluth, 9-2. The Gorillas are now 4-8 on the season. They’ll return to action Tuesday, March 9 at Drury University.