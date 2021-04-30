Pittsburg State softball falls to Missouri Western after three-run homer

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University softball team fell to Missouri Western State on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader, 4-2. The Gorillas took an early 2-0 lead after RBI’s by both Lauren Florez and Paxtyn Hayes. However, the Griffons would soon take the lead after a three run homer by Sydney Rader.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, May 1 at home against Northwest Missouri State in a doubleheader. The first game will start at 12:00 p.m., with the second to follow. This is the last regular season game for the Gorillas before the MIAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission