Pittsburg State softball falls to Missouri Western after three-run homer

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University softball team fell to Missouri Western State on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader, 4-2. The Gorillas took an early 2-0 lead after RBI’s by both Lauren Florez and Paxtyn Hayes. However, the Griffons would soon take the lead after a three run homer by Sydney Rader.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, May 1 at home against Northwest Missouri State in a doubleheader. The first game will start at 12:00 p.m., with the second to follow. This is the last regular season game for the Gorillas before the MIAA tournament.