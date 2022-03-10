PITTSBURG, Kan. — Indoor track season wraps up this weekend- that is, after the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, which will be held at Pittsburg State University.

There will be 70 men’s teams and 81 women’s teams from all across the nation competing at the meet, which will feature 17 different events. This marks the fourth time in the last seven years that Pittsburg State has hosted.

The Gorillas will definitely be well represented at home. After both the men and women won the MIAA conference meet, 21 of them will be competing this weekend: 13 men and eight women. Trey Mooney and L.J. Kiner highlight the men’s team; Mooney is ranked number one in heptathlon while Kiner is ranked first in triple jump. The men are ranked number one heading into the meet.

On the women’s side, Trace Mosby is ranked first in pentathlon while Christine Williams qualified for the number one spot in the 200 meter dash. The squad overall is ranked number seven.

Kyle Rutledge, Pittsburg State track and field head coach, “[I hope] that the kids achieve what they’re capable of achieving. At the end of the day, that’s all we can hope for, is that they stand on that podium and know that they were able to accomplish something that they’ve worked for, they’ve strived for, and they had that dream. At the end of the day for a team, you know, being in the top four, it’s making sure the stars align.”

Missouri Southern is sending seven athletes to the meet this year, including four men and three women. The men’s squad is ranked eleventh nationally, and will feature Ryan Riddle, who qualified for the 3K and 5K. Josh Fulmer and Peyton Barton will compete in weight throw, while Adrain Broadus qualified for triple jump.

Broadus says, “Two goals I wanna hit right now is the school record. I wanted to get it. I’m a couple centimeters off right now. That was the main goal, but one of my other big goals was to be a national champion too, so that’s what I talked about with coach when I first got here.”

For the women, Claire Luallen qualified for the long jump and 60 meter hurdles. Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji have qualified for the 60 meter hurdles, as well.

Bryan Schiding, Missouri Southern track and field head coach, says, “This has been a very different year for us. Last year this time, we had 20 kids at this competition. We graduated 16 seniors, 12 of which were All-Americans. This year’s been a challenging year in different aspects, but for kids to compete as well as they did at conference then get the number that we have here, is a very exciting, good representation of the program.”

The meet will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. and conclude on Saturday night.