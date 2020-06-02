Pittsburg State releases statement after racist video of former football player surfaces

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University has released a statement after a video began circulating on social media of a former Gorilla football player making racist comments.
The statement, released on Pittsburg State’s various social media accounts, says the former student-athlete was dismissed from the school earlier this spring, and is no longer a student at Pittsburgh State.
The full statement can be found below:
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Pittsburg State football student-athlete making overtly racist comments. This individual was dismissed from the university earlier this spring.
While this individual is no longer a student at Pittsburg State, we are outraged by the sentiments expressed in the video. We have absolutely zero tolerance for hate and bigotry.
Racism has no place at Pittsburg State University, and we will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that everyone feels safe and welcome on our campus and in our community.
We must all do better for one another, for all of society.”