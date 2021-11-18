Pittsburg State quarterback Mak Sexton to enter the transfer portal

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University quarterback Mak Sexton will enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.
“I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches at Pitt State for the memories that will last a lifetime. The community welcomed me with open arms and it will always hold a special place in me. With that said I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”-Mak Sexton (@MakSexton) via Twitter, November 18, 2021
Sexton spent four years with the Gorillas and started at quarterback during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2021, he completed 61% of his passes, including 16 touchdowns. He accrued 2,180 passing yards and 51 rushing yards.
The Gorillas finished the season 8-3.