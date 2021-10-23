Pittsburg State men’s cross country earns 2021 MIAA Championship; Missouri Southern’s Riddle wins individual title

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Pittsburg State University men’s cross country team earned the program’s first ever MIAA Championship on Saturday.

The men placed four runners in the top 10, scoring 44 points. Matthew Oglesby placed third, Connar Southard placed fourth, Diego Contreras placed seventh, and Bryce Grahn placed 10th.

Photo Credit: Pittsburg State University

The Gorillas defeated the Missouri Southern men, the two-time defending champions, by 22 points. Southern finished with a score of 66.

Still, Missouri Southern’s Ryan Riddle captured the individual title, finishing the men’s 8K with a time of 24:48.42. Riddle’s teammate, JP Rutledge, took second place.

On the women’s side, Pittsburg State took third place, while Missouri Southern took seventh.