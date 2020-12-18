Pittsburg State men’s basketball upsets No. 19 Missouri Western in final seconds

PITTSBURG, Kan. — If you were looking to get your money’s worth of MIAA college basketball, John Lance Arena was the place to be on Thursday evening.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas hosted No. 14 Missouri Western and handed the Griffons their first loss of the season, 87-84. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. and Martin Vogts combined to score 41 second half points, helping the Gorillas erase an 18-point halftime deficit.

Pittsburg State took its first lead of the game off two free throws by Arthur-Williams Jr. to put the Gorillas up, 85-84, with 27 seconds remaining in the game. After Griffons’ Will Eames missed an inside shot, Pittsburg State’s Ike Moore grabbed the rebound and advanced the ball to Ryan Pippins, who was fouled with 6.9 seconds left. Pippins converted both of his free throws as it lifted the Gorillas to the upset win.

Arthur-Williams Jr. finished the game with a game-high 23 points and added nine rebounds. Vogts added 20 points — all in the second half.