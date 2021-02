PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team lost a close contest to Newman, 79-77, at home on Saturday to close out the regular season with a 10-12 record.

Martin Vogts contributed 16 points. Cameron Huefner and Antonio Givens II both had 15 points, while Quentin Hardrict Jr. had 13.

Newman’s Ian Lee had a game high 23 points.

The Gorillas will not advance to the MIAA tournament.