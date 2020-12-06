Pittsburg State men’s basketball snaps losing streak with win over Northeastern State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team has snapped their two game losing streak with a win over Northeastern State.

The Gorillas were dominant the first half of of the game, leading 39-25 at halftime.

Things slowed down in the second half for Pitt as Northeastern came close to making a comeback. They came within two points of tying the game before the Gorillas pulled ahead once more. They closed out the game with a 81-71 win.

Five players scored in the double digits, with Antonio Givens II and Ike Moore each scoring 16 points.

Givens says, “It feels good, especially after the last loss. We felt like that was our game to win. We beat ourselves. But it’s really just keeping your head up, it’s a long season, things can happen, so we’re just focusing on moving forward. It felt good to get that win today, going into Lincoln next week.”

Kim Anderson, Pitt State men’s head coach, says, “I thought they came out and played well, really. I think we got a little stagnant in the second half, but, for the most part, our defense was really good in the first half, and we picked it up in the second half when we needed to.”

The Gorillas will be back in action Thursday at Lincoln University. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.