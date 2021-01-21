Pittsburg State men’s basketball loses third straight game against Nebraska Kearney

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University men’s basketball team lost their third straight game to the University of Nebraska Kearney Lopers.

Three three-pointers by Jake Walker in the final minutes of the game sealed the victory for Nebraska Kearney. Walker scored a game high 30 points, while Quentin Hardrict Jr. led the Gorillas in scoring with 16 points.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, January 23, when they will host Fort Hays State University at John Lance Arena. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m.

