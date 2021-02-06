Pittsburg State men’s basketball extends win streak to five in overtime showdown

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chiefs Trivia

Ultimate Football

Off the Air Webcast

Lamar Vs. St. Pius X

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University men’s basketball team extended their win streak to five games in an overtime showdown against Lincoln.

After Lincoln tied the game at 69 all at the end of the second half, the Gorillas took control in overtime to propel themselves towards an 85-77 overtime win.

Antonio Givens II led the Gorillas in scoring with 20 points, followed by Martin Vogts with 18. Three of those came from a half-court buzzer beater shot that gave Pittsburg State the lead going into halftime.

The Gorillas will return to action on February 11 against #3 Northwest Missouri State University. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories