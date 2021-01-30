Pittsburg State men’s basketball completes sweep over Rogers State

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Pittsburg State University men’s basketball game completed a sweep over Rogers State with a 86-72 win on Saturday. It was Rogers State’s homecoming.

Cameron Huefner led Pittsburg State in scoring with a career high 19 points. There were three other Gorillas that scored in double digits. Antonio Givens II, Martin Vogts, and Ryan Pippins had 16, 13, and 10 points, respectively.

The Gorillas will return to action Thursday, February 4 at home against the University of Central Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena.