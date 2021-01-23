Pittsburg State men snap losing streak with dominant win over Fort Hays

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University men’s basketball team snapped their three game losing streak on Saturday with a 79-68 win over Fort Hays State University.

The Gorillas began the game with an 18-2 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. They went into halftime with a 53-31 lead.

In the second half, the Tigers caught fire and outscored Pittsburg State 47-26. Though they didn’t succeed in completing a comeback, they were able to cut their deficit from 22 points at the half, down to 11 at the end of the game.

Fort Hays’ Jordan Pumphrey led the game in scoring with 19 points. Pittsburg State’s Quentin Hardrict Jr. led the Gorillas with 15 points, while Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. chipped in 14 points and a game high eight rebounds. R.J. Forney Jr. was the fourth Pittsburg State player to score in double-digits with 12 points.

Pittsburg State will be back in action on Thursday, January 28 against Northeastern State University. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Dobbins Fieldhouse.