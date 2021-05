Pittsburg State men, Missouri Southern women win MIAA Outdoor Championships

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The MIAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships concluded at Carnie Smith Stadium on Sunday, with both Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State men’s and women’s teams keeping things things competitive.

Overall, the Pittsburg State men took first place with 172.50 points, while the Missouri Southern men placed second with 137 points.

On the women’s side, Missouri Southern won with 145 points. Pittsburg State placed third with 93 points.

Final Results

Women

100 Meter Dash

3rd Place: Jasmine Deckard- Missouri Southern- 11.69

4th Place: Christine Williams- Pittsburg State- 12.01

200 Meter Dash

2nd Place: Christine Williams- Pittsburg State- 24.06

4th Place: Jasmine Deckard- Missouri Southern- 24.25

6th Place: London Futch- Pittsburg State- 24.83

400 Meter Dash

2nd Place: London Futch- Pittsburg State- 55.88

800 Meter Run

5th Place: Cyna Madigan- Pittsburg State- 2:17.85

1500 Meter Run

3rd Place: Kelie Henderson- Missouri Southern- 4:37.78

5th Place: Kate Dawson- Pittsburg State- 4:42.15

3000 Meter Steeplechase

8th Place: Janna Hautala- Missouri Southern- 11:42.66

5000 Meter Run

6th Place: Julianna Determan- Missouri Southern- 17:43.10

8th Place: Janeth Jepkirui- Missouri Southern- 17:57.97

10000 Meter Run

2nd Place: Julianna Determan- Missouri Southern- 38:20.38

4th Place: Hannah Honeyman- Pittsburg State- 38:51.68

6th Place: Ashlee Kuykendall- Missouri Southern- 39:22.23

100 Meter Hurdles

1st Place: Precious Olatunji- Missouri Southern- 14.03

2nd Place: Trace Mosby- Pittsburg State- 14.09

3rd Place: Cornesia Calhoun-White- Missouri Southern- 14.10

7th Place: Nakiya Marshall- Pittsburg State- 14.99

400 Meter Hurdles

4th Place: LaNea Wallace- Missouri Southern- 1:03.58

6th Place: Madison Burt, Pittsburg State, 1:04.46

4×100 Meter Relay

1st Place: Deiajuane Watts, J’Zaria Cartwright, LaShunda Tapp, Cornesia Calhoun-White- Missouri Southern- 46.85

7th Place: Emerson Tice, Danyel Newsome, Nakiya Marshall, Allison Brumley- Pittsburg State- 48.45

4×400 Meter Relay

8th Place: Emerson Tice, Madison Burt, Danyel Newsome, Nakiya Marshall- Pittsburg State- 3:55.80

Pole Vault

3rd Place: Haven Lander- Pittsburg State- 4.05m

4th Place: Elena Bisotto- Missouri Southern- 4.05m

5th Place: Samantha Petry- Missouri Southern- 3.95m

6th Place: Jordan Banker- Missouri Southern- 3.85m

Long Jump

1st Place: Claire Luallen- Missouri Southern- 6.19m

2nd Place: Asia Anderson- Pittsburg State- 6.05m

4th Place: Trace Mosby- Pittsburg State- 5.86m

7th Place: Ojurere Shonekan- Missouri Southern- 5.77m

Triple Jump

3rd Place: Auna Childress- Pittsburg State- 12.06m

5th Place- Asia Anderson- Pittsburg State- 11.67m

Shot Put

2nd Place: Payton Roberts- Missouri Southern- 14.84m

7th Place: Camryn Williams- Pittsburg State- 13.51m

8th Place: Machenzie Robinson- Pittsburg State- 13.20m

Discus

1st Place: Payton Roberts- Missouri Southern- 51.07m

2nd Place: Kirsten Leisinger- Missouri Southern- 49.00m

5th Place: Monica Jirak- Pittsburg State- 46.62m

8th Place: Alexandra Rodriguez- Missouri Southern- 45.00m

Hammer Throw

1st Place: Kirsten Leisinger- Missouri Southern- 59.21m

7th Place: Alexandra Rodriguez- Missouri Southern- 53.56m

8th Place: Monica Jirak- Pittsburg State- 51.21m

Javelin

1st Place: Elizabeth Pomatte- Missouri Southern- 52.57m

Men

100 Meter Dash

8th Place: Tevin Wright-Rose- Pittsburg State- 25.40

200 Meter Dash

4th Place: Brieon Randle- Missouri Southern- 21.57

8th Place: Tevin Wright-Rose- Pittsburg State- 154.04

400 Meter Dash

2nd Place: Brieon Randle- Missouri Southern- 48.51

8th Place: Sam Tudor- Pittsburg State- 49.63

800 Meter Run

1st Place: Mason Strader- Pittsburg State- 1:57.10

4th Place: Graham Hudelson- Pittsburg State- 1:57.9

5th Place: Gabe McClain- Missouri Southern- 1:57.93

1500 Meter Run

1st Place: Ryan Riddle- Missouri Southern- 3:45.99

2nd Place: Mason Strader- Pittsburg State- 3:46.42

4th Place: Connar Southard- Pittsburg State- 3:50.50

3000 Meter Steeplechase

2nd Place: Bryce Grahn- Pittsburg State- 9:01.69

7th Place: Nicholas Ray- Pittsburg State- 9:31.83

8th Place: Carson Eve- Pittsburg State- 9:33.47

5000 Meter Run

2nd Place: JP Rutledge- Missouri Southern- 14:37.94

3rd Place: Braden Zaner- Pittsburg State- 14:39.58

6th Place: Ryan Riddle- Missouri Southern- 14:50.25

10000 Meter Run

1st Place: Gidieon Kimutai- Missouri Southern- 30:22.83

2nd Place: Bryce Grahn- Pittsburg State- 30:54.80

3rd Place: JP Rutledge- Missouri Southern- 30:58.88

8th Place: Ben Kahnk- Pittsburg State- 32:05:29

110 Meter Hurdles

1st Place: Louis Rollins- Pittsburg State- 13.85

3rd Place: Raymond Brass- Pittsburg State- 14.40

6th Place: Trey Mooney- Pittsburg State- 14.70

3rd Place: Cornesia Calhoun-White- Missouri Southern- 14.10

7th Place: Nakiya Marshall- Pittsburg State- 14.99

4×100 Meter Relay

2nd Place: Makai Blades, Raymond Brass, Sam Tudor, Tevin Wright-Rose- Pittsburg State- 40.95

8th Place: Logan Bell, Peyton Barton, Rajindra Campbell, Rajheim Carby- Missouri Southern- 43.17

4×400 Meter Relay

4th Place: Sam Tudor, Louis Rollins, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson- Pittsburg State- 3:14.73

Pole Vault

3rd Place: Dean Howard- Missouri Southern- 5.03m

4th Place: Cameron Wright- Pittsburg State- 5.03m

6th Place: Mason York- Missouri Southern- 4.88m

Long Jump

4th Place: Christian Carter- Pittsburg State- 7.43m

6th Place: Trey Mooney- Pittsburg State- 7.19m

Triple Jump

1st Place: Adrain Broadus- Missouri Southern- 15.75m

4th Place: Taris Jackson- Missouri Southern- 14.97m

7th Place: Kennedy Nwaneri- Pittsburg State- 14.44m

Shot Put

1st Place: Rajindra Campbell- Missouri Southern- 19.80m

2nd Place: Konner Swenson- Pittsburg State- 18.33m

5th Place: Cole Sample- Pittsburg State- 17.17m

8th Place: Josh Fulmer- Missouri Southern- 16.39m

Discus

1st Place: Rajindra Campbell- Missouri Southern- 58.02m

2nd Place: Peyton Barton- Missouri Southern- 54.87m

3rd Place: Konner Swenson- Pittsburg State- 53.65m

8th Place: Levi Wyrick- Pittsburg State- 50.53m

Hammer Throw

1st Place: Levi Wyrick- Pittsburg State- 67.55m

2nd Place- Travis Peterson- Missouri Southern- 63.58m

3rd Place- Konner Swenson- Pittsburg State- 61.11m

4th Place- Josh Fulmer- Missouri Southern- 60.45m

6th Place- Connor Boyd- Missouri Southern- 57.41m

8th Place- Peyton Barton- Missouri Southern- 56.08m

Javelin

1st Place: Brett Thompson- Pittsburg State- 75.49m

2nd Place: Joshua Hudiburg- Pittsburg State- 71.01m

3rd Place: Rajheim Carby- Missouri Southern- 69.68m

4th Place: Jerod Toogood- Pittsburg State- 69.07m

5th Place: Brendan Rozier- Missouri Southern- 68.03m

6th Place: Kameron Swenson- Pittsburg State- 64.97m

7th Place: Logan Bell- Missouri Southern- 63.58m

Decathlon

2nd Place: Hunter Jones- Pittsburg State- 7136