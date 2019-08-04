Pittsburg State hosts Elite Camp for high school basketball players

PITTSBURG, KS — It’s never too late for some summer hoops, especially for Pittsburg State hosting its Elite Camp for high school basketball players at John Lance Arena.

The camp allows players the opportunity to receive instructions on fundamentals, ball handling and shooting along with various other drills. It also allows the chance for players to showcase their talent and compete against players from other parts of the country.

“It gives us a chance to watch them play,” head coach Kim Anderson said. “It gives us a chance to get a little more personal with them and have a chance to visit with some of the guys.”

Anderson said players from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas were all in attendance for the camp. He also iterated how the camp additionally provided prospect students to see not only what the basketball team has to offer, but Pittsburg State and other facilities as well.

For players like senior guard A.J. Walker it serves as a reminder of when he was younger, going through camps and putting in the work for a chance to play basketball at a higher level. He encourages players at camp to carry a similar mentality of both initiative and one of openness to the process.

“I want them to be willing to learn,” Walker said. “That’s the biggest thing is to be willing to learn, to come in here hungry. Don’t come in here too big-headed because nobody’s perfect and there’s always space in your game for somebody to learn.”

Walker said that includes him, and he’s playing at the collegiate level.