Pittsburg State freshman Jayme Jackson chips in personal-high 14 points against Northeastern State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team won a thriller against Northeastern State University thanks to a clutch two pointer by Maya Williams, but make no mistake: this was a total team effort.

It’s no surprise to anyone familiar with the team that Kaylee DaMitz and Williams led the team in scoring with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Right behind those two was freshman Jayme Jackson, who chipped in 14 points, a personal season high.

She was seven for eight on field goal attempts, and head coach Amanda Davied believes her coachability has helped her find success on the court.

Davied says, “I told her one day, Jayme, I really want you to work on your offensive rebounding. Like, go crash, go make a play. And it was that day at practice that she got three offensive boards, and that’s just where she’s kind of a quick study in that area, and so she’s really coachable, [I] love that, and she can really apply what you’re telling her. I’m like, drive it, drive it! And she drove it. She went seven for eight.”

The Gorillas will be on the road this week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.