Pittsburg State football shows out in first home win of the season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State football team secured their first home win of the season on Saturday, 30-28, over Emporia State. Their record improves to 3-1.

Mak Sexton passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, with Jalen Martin and Elijah Harris each receiving a touchdown pass. Luke Jennings posted 17 tackles, 11 of which were solo. PJ Sarwinski had six solo tackles and eight assisted tackles.

The Gorillas will be back in action on Saturday, October 2 at Missouri Southern State University. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m.