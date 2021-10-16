Pittsburg State football secures massive homecoming win over Lincoln

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas hosted the Lincoln Blue Tigers for their homecoming game on Saturday: their first proper homecoming since the 2019 season.

The Gorillas opened up scoring with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Mak Sexton. They kept the momentum going with a 74-yard touchdown by Elijah Harris. Pittsburg State finished out the first half with 31-7 lead over Lincoln.

In the second half, several non-starters were able to get in the game, including quarterbacks Chad Dodson Jr. and Matt Harman. Freshman Adam Albertini, a St. Paul High School Alum, rounded out scoring for the Gorillas with a 52-yard touchdown run. The team’s efforts secured a 59-7 win over Lincoln.

Brian Wright, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “Any win in the MIAA on a Saturday is a good win. It’s time to go through a grinder of a section of the schedule here these next four games, and we need to continue to be getting better.”

P.J. Sarwinski, Pittsburg State linebacker, says, “Especially after a tough loss last week, coming in and getting things back on track with a win, and then go from there. We have a big one next week, and as the week’s coming, we just gotta play our game, just worry about what we do.”

The Gorillas (5-2) will be back in action on Saturday, October 23. They’ll travel to play Missouri Western State University; kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m.