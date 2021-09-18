Pittsburg State football picks up road win over Northeastern State

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Pittsburg State University football team traveled to Northeastern State University on Saturday, and came home with a 48-13 win over the Riverhawks.

Quarterback Mak Sexton passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 16 of 19 passes. Caleb Lewis scored on 1 yard and 7 yard runs, while Tyler Adkins also chipped in a touchdown. Dallis Flowers recorded an interception, leading to the second touchdown of the game.

The Gorillas move to 2-1 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, September 25, when they will host Emporia State University. Kick-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.