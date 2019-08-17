Pittsburg State Football Holds Autograph Day

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pittsburg State Football team took time away from the playing field to interact with fans at the Plaster Center Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas held their autograph day. People lined up along the track to get their 2019 PSU Football posters signed by the Gorillas players.

The people also got to have a quick chat with the players from the hometown team, and for Pitt State football this event is always a humbling one.

PSU Safety Morgan Selemaea said, “It’s awesome. You see the smiles on their faces and the pure joy in their eyes, you know what I mean. Just like oh it’s Pitt State.”

“So I mean it’s just awesome to give back to them, and it’s really an honor to feel the Pittsburg love, and the love for football, and coming out to support us,” Selemaea added.

“I think just having all of these people that are die hard fans, and stuff, and like knowing how much they care about the program, and wanting us to win, and stuff, definitely makes it better for us, and makes us want to win as well,” said Cornerback KiAnte Hardin.