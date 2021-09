PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University football team dropped their home opener on Saturday, 28-17, to University of Nebraska-Kearney. The Gorillas moved into halftime with a 17-7 lead, but a Lopers second-half rally sealed the game and forced Pittsburg State to 1-1 on the season.

The Gorillas will be back in action on Saturday, September 18 at Northeastern State University.