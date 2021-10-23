Pittsburg State football defeats Missouri Western with massive second quarter

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University football team logged another win on Saturday with a 34-14 win over Missouri Western State University.

The Gorillas took a 7-0 lead less than 13 seconds into the game with a Dallis Flowers 98-yard touchdown return. They went on to put up 17 points in the second quarter alone, solidifying a 24-point halftime lead. Though the Griffons were able to put up 14 points in the second half, it wasn’t enough to lift them over Pittsburg State.

Pitt State improves to 6-2 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Saturday, October 30 at home against Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.