Pittsburg State Football Coach’s Show: October 4, 2021

In this week’s edition of the Pittsburg State Coach’s Show, Action 12’s Max Preston and Shea Schrader discuss the Gorillas’ hard fought win over Missouri Southern. Max and Shea also chat with cornerback Dallis Flowers, who is ranked third in the MIAA for interceptions. Plus, the crew discusses Pittsburg’s upcoming game against Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State.

*Note: There is a statistical error in this week’s episode. It’s stated that P.J. Sarwinski posted 15 sacks. He had 15 tackles, not sacks. Brandon Mlekus had 8 tackles, not sacks.