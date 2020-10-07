Pittsburg State finalizes abbreviated football schedule, sets guidelines for fan attendance

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University Gorillas have locked in their final and fifth game of their abbreviated football season that is scheduled to begin on Oct. 31. Western Colorado will make its way to Pittsburg on Nov. 21 with a 3 p.m. CST kickoff.

Western Colorado resides in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) and is a member of NCAA Division II. The Mountaineers and Gorillas last matched up in 2004 where Pitt State earned a season-opening 56-6 victory at Carnie Smith Stadium.

2020 football schedule:

Oct. 31 – vs Nebraska Kearney (12:05 p.m. CST)

Nov. 7 – at Missouri Western (3:00 p.m. CST)

Nov. 14 – at Stephen F. Austin (4:00 p.m. CST)

Nov. 21 – vs Western Colorado (3:00 p.m. CST)

Nov. 28 – at West Texas A&M (TBA)

Pitt State is also expected to limit fan attendance to about 25% in addition to attendees being required to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines for both home games this season. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 12. There will be no tailgating options for the game, but there will be free parking for those with game tickets.

When it comes to limited attendance, athletic director Jim Johnson says they’ll be able to rely on those present to bring the noise.

“If we have 2,500 here, counting the band and everybody,” Johnson said. “That’ll still be a loud crowd, and a large crowd by some standards … We think everybody will be really excited just to see a football game at Carnie Smith Stadium, and everybody will be excited about that.”

Good news is that Pitt State will not have to wait until the spring to get the Brian Wright era underway.