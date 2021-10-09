Pittsburg State falls to #2 Northwest Missouri State in one-point heartbreaker

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University football team had a tall task in front of them this Saturday, as they traveled to Maryville for the first time since 2016 to face #2 Northwest Missouri State University. The Bearcats were undefeated on the season.

Things started off well for the Pittsburg State offense as Mak Sexton connected with Kaizer Newell for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Gorillas defense was able to prevent the Bearcats from scoring at all in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, kicker Cross Holmes made two field goals, the second of which was 53 yards. He nailed it as time expired to give Pittsburg a 13-0 lead headed into halftime. Holmes’ six points in the second quarter also marked the first time a team has scored on Northwest Missouri in the second half this season.

In the second half, however, Northwest Missouri State proved why they’re the number two ranked team in the nation. They clawed their way back from the deficit and took a 20-19 lead in the fourth quarter. With less than a minute to play, Cross Holmes attempted a 44-yard field goal, but didn’t make it. The Bearcats defeated Pittsburg state, 20-19, and moved to 5-0 on the season. Pittsburg State now moves to 4-2.

The Gorillas will return to action on Saturday, October 16. They’ll host Lincoln University at Carnie Smith Stadium; kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.