Pittsburg State curbs Central Oklahoma comeback attempt in final minutes

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas hosted the Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday in the beginning of the final three-game stretch of MIAA football season.

The Gorillas struck first with a Mak Sexton to Devon Garrison touchdown pass. They added on as Cross Holmes completed a 54-yard field goal. They were able to keep their momentum going and hold a 23-7 lead going into halftime.

Things took a turn in the second half with Central Oklahoma scoring two touchdowns, making the game 26-20 with three minutes to go. The Gorillas were able to hold off the comeback attempt with successful defensive drives, ultimately winning the game in victory formation.

Brian Wright, Pittsburg State head coach says, “Good football teams, championship teams, have to find just about every way to come out and win a football game. We made it hard on ourselves for 60 minutes today. Thought our defense was outstanding. Special teams for the most part was good other than the turnovers, but a win this late in the season in the MIAA, we’ll take every time.”

The Gorillas move to 7-2 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Saturday, November 6, and will host the Washburn Ichabods. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.