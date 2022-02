In this season’s penultimate edition of the Pittsburg State Coach’s Show, Action 12’s Shea Schrader discusses the Pittsburg State women’s consecutive losses to Missouri Southern with head coach Amanda Davied. Davied also reflects on her four graduating seniors: Tristan Gegg, Sydnee Crain, Erin Davis, and Julia Johnson. Plus, men’s head coach Kim Anderson talks about the men’s dominant wins over Missouri Southern.