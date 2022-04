PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State baseball hosted Arkansas Tech on Tuesday in a last-minute non-conference matchup. After leading 8-6 heading into the sixth inning, the Gorillas pulled away from the Wonder Boys for a 14-8 victory.

The Gorillas now stand at 21-11 on the season and will return to action on Friday at home against Rogers State. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.