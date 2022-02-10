PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Northwest Missouri State in a doubleheader on Thursday night, following the Gorillas’ road trip to Central Missouri earlier in the week.

The women’s squad was down 11-4 in the first quarter, but things completely changed when head coach Amanda Davied pulled the team out of zone and moved them into man-to-man coverage. They pulled within two points to round out the first quarter, and went on to take a 31-29 lead into halftime. They went on to win 66-62, which was the exact same score they lost by to the Bearcats the last time they played.

Davied says, “[We went] bigger in our matchups and our lineup, tried to match their size. There were times that they were a little bit smaller, and that helped us, probably. But I think it was a big game for matchups, then we tried to figure out how to do a little bit better on their screening action from the top. There’s times that you just have to switch things to have a bigger person on them.”

Jayme Jackson, Pittsburg State guard, says, “We did see that they weren’t guarding our ball screens very well, so we just really wanted to take it out of them and we ended up being able to get it every time, because they knew our post rolled really hard, so we took that at them early.”

Jackson was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, followed by Tristan Gegg with 18. Sydney Holmes chipped in 14 points, four of which were clutch free throws in the final minutes of the game. Julia Johnson led the Gorillas in rebounding with 11 boards: three offensive, eight defensive. Overall, the Gorillas move to 9-8 in conference play.

The men’s squad was coming off Monday’s 71-68 win over Central Missouri, but didn’t have any such luck against the raining national champions (and number two ranked) Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

The Gorillas found themselves facing a 26 points deficit in the first half, but systematically chipped away at that lead and brought the game within just seven points with 1:16 left to go in the game. They were unable to overcome the Bearcats and fell 80-68. They move to 5-12 in conference play.

Bobby Arthur Williams Jr. asserted himself as the Gorillas’ leading scorer with 17 points (and six rebounds) on the night. Cameron Huefner had 11 points and six rebounds, while RJ Lawrence chipped in ten points. Northwest’s Trevor Hudgins, the reigning Player of the Year, had 20 points on the night.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Saturday, January 12. They’ll host Missouri Western State University at John Lance Arena. The women’s game is set to tip off at 1:30 with the men’s game to follow.