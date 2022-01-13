Pittsburg State basketball teams split double-header against Emporia

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University basketball teams returned to action for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, facing the Emporia State Hornets.

The women’s team returned to the court after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19 issues within the program. But despite not having the amount of practice they would’ve liked, they got off to a hot start, leading 46-29 heading into halftime. They were able to hold onto that lead and clinch the win, 82-56.

Karenna Gerber made her presence known against the Hornets, posting a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Gegg scored 17, Erin Davis had 12, and Sydnee Crain was just two assists shy of a double-double with eight assists and 10 points. The team shot 78.6 percent from the field overall (compared to Emporia’s 54.5 percent) to complete a stat-line made that much more impressive when you consider the team was coming off of a significant break.

Tristan Gegg, senior guard, says, “After 10 days of not playing, we had people out for COVID so we were only down to nine [people], practicing for four days. So it was hard, but it was good.”

Amanda Davied, head coach, says, “We had our COVID wrinkle past weekend, and having people just back today, and having been at practice, we’re doing Zoom scouts and stuff like that. I’m just really proud of their mental effort, their approach, their resiliency.”

The women’s team moves to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play. They’ll host Washburn on Saturday, January 15. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m.

The men were also on a 10-day break, due to their game against Missouri Southern being postponed because of COVID issues within the Lions’ program. However, the Gorillas were without Quentin Hardrict Jr., Antonio Givens II, and Zach Burch.

They didn’t fare as well as the women after their break- after trailing Emporia 36-23 at halftime, they were unable to recover and ultimately lost, 74-59.

The Gorillas shot 76.2 percent overall, with Iziah Thomas leading the team in scoring with 17 points. Cameron Huefner chipped in 11.

The men’s team moves to 4-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. They will host Washburn on Saturday as well, after the women’s game concludes.