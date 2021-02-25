Pittsburg State basketball swept by Emporia State University

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University basketball teams were swept at home by Emporia State University on Thursday.

On the women’s side, the Gorillas had already clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament, but looking to secure the highest seed possible. They were leading 22-9 at the end of the first quarter. Emporia, however, caught fire in the second quarter, overcoming their deficit to tie the game at 31 heading into halftime. Emporia pulled through for the win, 65-58.

Kaylee DaMitz led the Gorillas in scoring with 14 points. Tristan Gegg put up 13, while Sydnee Crain and Maya Williams chipped in 11 points. Emporia’s Daley Handy had 18 points, and Fredericka Sheats put up 17.

On the men’s side, the Gorillas were still looking to clinch a spot in the MIAA tournament. They struggled throughout the game, shooting 31.5% from the field and going 21-36 from the free throw line. Emporia completed the season sweep of Pittsburg State, 78-57.

Antonio Givens II was the sole Pittsburg State player to score in double digits with 10 points. Emporia’s Jumah’Ri Turner put up a game high 27 points.

The Gorillas will return to action on Saturday, February 27 against Newman for their regular season finale. Tip-off for the women’s game is slated for 1:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena, with men’s game to follow.