Pittsburg State Basketball Coach’s Show – March 1, 2020

What a season it’s been, and the good thing is that it’s not over yet. But this week marks the final installment of the Pittsburg State Basketball Coach’s Show for the 2019-2020 season.

Fear not, the coverage continues into the MIAA conference tournament for both Pittsburg State men and women’s basketball teams. Join head coaches Kim Anderson and Amanda Davied as they recap how both Pitt State teams got to this point with KODE’s Jake Stansell.

It’s off to Kansas City. The men’s side tips off first on Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament against Nebraska Kearney. Earlier this season, the Gorillas lost to the Lopers in overtime, 81-80. The women’s squad squares off against defending conference champs Fort Hays State on Friday, who the Gorillas lost to 75-74 back in January.

If those one point decisions don’t excite you for the rematches in the tournament than I don’t know what will.