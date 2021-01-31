Pittsburg State Basketball Coach’s Show: January 31, 2021

Head coaches Kim Anderson and Amanda Davied recap the latest in Pittsburg State basketball with Action 12 Sports’s Shea Schrader.

Hear both Coach Anderson and Coach Davied discuss this week’s wins over Northeastern State and Rogers State. Coach Davied also discusses Tristan Gegg reaching a new career high for points scored against Rogers State. The two teams now prepare to host the University of Central Missouri (February 4) and Lincoln University (February 6).