PITTSBURG, Kan. -- The band is back together again after Pitt State's Maya Williams and Athena Alvarado returned to the lineup to help the Gorillas top the Missouri Southern Lions (5-12, 2-7), 83-74.

In the second meeting between the two teams this season, Pitt State (10-7, 6-3) found another level with Tristan Gegg finding her rhythm. Gegg finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to pull the Gorillas away from the surging Lions.