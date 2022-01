In this edition of the Pittsburg State Coach’s Show, Action 12’s Shea Schrader discusses the challenges of coaching remotely with women’s head coach Amanda Davied, as she was down for the count with COVID during the Gorillas’ road trip to Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays. Plus, men’s head coach Kim Anderson explains the men’s road losses this week, and talks a little basketball trivia with Shea.