Pittsburg State Basketball Coach’s Show – January 10, 2021

Head coaches Kim Anderson and Amanda Davied recap the latest in Pittsburg State basketball with KODE 12’s Shea Schrader.

We’ve about reached the midpoint of the 22 game all-conference schedule with both Pittsburg State men’s and women’s teams claiming some big wins so far this season. Two key words that stand out for the coaches are ‘consistency’ and ‘confidence’ as they look ahead to a tough road trip against Emporia State University on Thursday (Jan. 14) and Washburn University on Saturday (Jan. 16), and building towards the later end of the season.

The women’s squad is riding a five-game winning streak, while the men’s team earned an impressive home win against Missouri Southern State University on Saturday (Jan. 9).