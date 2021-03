FORT SCOTT, Kan. -- Pechone Stepps was on top of the world, going from growing up in Fort Scott, Kansas, to being hired as an assistant women's basketball coach at St. John's University, a Division I school, and eventually, becoming the interim head coach in his second year with the team.

Stepps says, "My mouth pretty much dropped to the floor there. The really cool thing was laying in bed, you see your name go across the ESPN ticker at the bottom, 'Pechone Stepps, interim head coach at St. Johns.'"