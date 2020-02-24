Pittsburg State Basketball Coach’s Show – February 23, 2020

Head coaches Kim Anderson and Amanda Davied recap the latest in Pittsburg State basketball with KODE’s Jake Stansell.

We are in the final week of the MIAA regular season before the conference tournament begins. Pitt State women’s punched their ticket to Kansas City a few weeks ago while the men’s side still looks to join them.

The Gorillas are scheduled to finish out the season with match-ups against Lincoln on Wednesday and Central Missouri on Saturday. Pitt State men’s is 12th in the conference standings and will need to take care of their own business winning out, but also need some help from other teams in the mix. On the other side, Pitt State women’s team currently sits fourth.