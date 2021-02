JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University basketball teams split a double header at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on Saturday. Previously, Pittsburg State swept Missouri Southern at John Lance Arena in Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg State women made away with a 78-60 win over Missouri Southern, clinching a spot in the MIAA tournament. The win was fueled by a strong start; the Gorillas finished the first quarter with a 28-16 lead.