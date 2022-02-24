PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team kicked off their season earlier this month, playing 10 non-conference matchups so far. Now, they’re preparing to open conference play, the first step in the road back to the MIAA championship.

They’ll be opening against state-line rival Missouri Southern. The Gorillas currently sit at 4-6 on the season, so head coach Bob Fornelli says his team is looking forward to the fresh slate that conference play provides.

“It’s like a new season,” Fornelli says. “We haven’t fared very well in our first 10 non-conference games, just okay. Now, 33 games, you get an opportunity to play conference games. Your ultimate goal, [your] number one goal is to make the conference tournament, and you’re not gonna get there the way we’re playing. We know we gotta get better. So we turn the page and get ready to hook it up this weekend.”

The series was originally scheduled to start Friday, but was pushed back due to weather. Now, there will be a doubleheader on Sunday and a single game on Monday, hosted at Missouri Southern’s Warren Turner Field.