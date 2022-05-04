PITTSBURG, Kan. — Regular season baseball is over and this weekend kicks off the MIAA conference baseball tournament.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas earned their spot in the tournament and drew a rivalry for their first round matchup. The Gorillas are the three seed and are set to host six seed Missouri Southern in a three-game series this weekend. The two teams began conference play against each other, with Pittsburg State taking the series two games to won. They won 10-4 in game one and 21-8 in game two, then struggled in the final game for a 14-2 loss.

The team went 29-18 overall this season, and 22-11 in MIAA play. They’re excited to begin the conference tournament with a rivalry, especially because of their recent success.

Bob Fornelli, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “We’re both different teams right now than we were in February, so we both have to catch up and watch some games of each other and see how we played in the last month. It’s gonna be a great series.”

“We’re locked in, I know right now, we’re playing our best ball that we’ve got going on right now, especially this last weekend we just played,” says Austin Bonnel, Pittsburg State infielder. “I mean, we’re playing great team ball. It’s not one through three in the lineup, it’s one through nine. And then it’s the guys out of the pen, it’s our starters doing a really good job giving us a chance to win the game.”

The series is set to begin Friday, May 6 and continue through Sunday, May 8, if a game three is necessary.