Pittsburg State baseball edges past Rogers State; defeats University of Central Oklahoma to make it to championship game

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team survived against Rogers State in an MIAA tournament thriller on Friday.

The Hillcats had a 4-0 lead after the third inning, including back-to-back home runs by Prescott Horn and Brandon Bradshaw. The Gorillas, however, had two back-to-back homers of their own in the eighth inning, courtesy of Garrett McGowan and Dawson Pomeroy. The two runs were part of an explosive inning which saw the Gorillas take a 7-6 lead after facing a four-run deficit.

Pittsburg State won that game, 7-6, which meant they had to face the University of Central Oklahoma shortly after.

The Gorillas also got the win over UCO, 2-1.

Bob Fornelli, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “I feel great for the kids. A lot of teams, once we got down 6-2 in the eighth inning this afternoon, would’ve went home. But the kids kept battling, and then Peyton Ingalls comes out and does what he does.”

Peyton Ingalls pitched all nine innings against Central Oklahoma with eight total strikeouts.

Ingalls says, “It feels amazing, I just feel like my teammates were behind me the whole time and that helped out, and I just knew the defense was ready to make plays and help me advance into some innings.”

The Gorillas will face the University of Central Missouri on Saturday, May 22 in the championship round. To win the conference title, Pittsburg State would have to beat UCM twice. The first pitch of game one is slated for noon at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.