PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team hosted Washburn University in the first game of the MIAA tournament on Friday. The Gorillas dropped the first game of the series, 5-3, to the Ichabods.

The best-of-three series will continue on Saturday, May 15 at Al Ortolani Field. First pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. Should it be necessary, game three will be held Sunday on 1:00 p.m.