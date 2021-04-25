Pittsburg State baseball completes weekend sweep over No. 8 Missouri Southern

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team completed a sweep of eighth ranked Missouri Southern on Sunday in an 8-7 game three win.

The contest featured a home run from both Jordan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Hunter, as well as a grand slam from Tommy Stevenson.

With this win, Pittsburg State has tied Missouri Southern with a 17-10 record and for third place in the MIAA standings. The two teams trail Central Missouri (25-2) and Northeastern State (18-7).

Pittsburg State will travel to Missouri Western for a three game series, starting Friday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. Missouri Southern will kick off a three game series at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, May 1. The first game will start at 1:00 p.m.