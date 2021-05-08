Pittsburg State baseball avoids series sweep on Senior Day

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State baseball team avoided a series sweep on Saturday’s Senior Day against Emporia State with a 9-7 win, including three out-of-the-park home runs. The Gorillas had previously lost both game’s to Emporia on Friday’s doubleheader.

Bob Fornelli, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “We were on such a streak, we had won seven in a row coming in here, and really just didn’t show up yesterday, didn’t play good baseball. Tip your hat to Emporia State, they played well yesterday, won two games, and I was really proud of our guys. We couldn’t just sat there and got whooped today but our kids battled.”

The win marks the last game of the regular season before the MIAA Tournament. The bracket will be announced on Sunday, May 9.