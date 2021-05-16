Pittsburg State baseball advances to semifinal round of MIAA Baseball Championship

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team advanced to the semifinal round of the MIAA Baseball Championship on Sunday, with a 9-7 win over Washburn University. A monster fourth inning for the Gorillas saw six runs, giving them a 7-2 lead. The Ichabods almost battled back, tying the game at 7-all heading in the bottom of the sixth, but two Pittsburg runs in the eighth sealed the game for the Gorillas.

Bob Fornelli, Pittsburg State head coach, “We’re starting to figure it out. To be Gorillas, you’re gonna have to play hard and compete no matter what happens behind you. We didn’t have a good inning I don’t think in the sixth inning, but the game changed, and we kept finding and found a way to win at the end.”

The Gorillas will play will face the number on seed in the tournament, the University of Central Missouri, at noon on Thursday, May 20 at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.