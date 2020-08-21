Pittsburg Purple Dragons ready to make the most of an unusual season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Just like other schools around Kansas, the Pittsburg Purple Dragons understand that their schedules are very fluid.

The Purple Dragons have experienced that firsthand as they’ve raced to fill out missing pieces of their schedule due to schools canceling fall sports or switching to conference only games. But don’t discount the Purple Dragons, as they return players like quarterback Cooper Hayden, running back Caiden Barber and wide receiver/corner back LJ Butcher.

It’s a talented team returning for the 2020 season, looking to finish better than a 4-5 record from a year ago. There’s no doubt it’ll be an unusual season, but for Pittsburg it’s just a matter of making the most out of each practice.

“It’s such a crazy situation,” Pittsburg head football coach Tom Nickelson said. “It’s just appreciating each day even if it’s practice, even if it’s conditioning. We don’t know how many we got, so it’s just being around each other and trying to make it as fun and enjoyable as it can be, but still having that end in mind. We aren’t expecting to play all year, all season long, but there’s just a little bit more sense of appreciation this season.”