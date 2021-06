PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Post #64 Patriots defeated the Montgomery County Post #139 Cardinals 12-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Pittsburg produced a massive third inning, scoring six of their twelve runs in their frame. Montgomery County responded with one run in the top of the fourth inning, but was never able to overcome the deficit.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Thursday, June 10 at Ottawa Post #60.