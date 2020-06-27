Pittsburg Post 64 stays close to home with 2020 Invitational

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s been a busy couple of days of baseball for Pittsburg Post 64.

Friday was day two of their 2020 Invitational, held at Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg.

The tournament consists of eight teams from both Kansas and Oklahoma. Post 64’s Senior team played in two games on Friday. A 3:30 5-4 loss to Bartlesville, and a night game at 8:30.

The Senior squad won their first game of the tournament on Thursday 4-2.

Head coach Tyler Brynds said the team has really started to come together, adding that playing at home has had real benefits.

“It’s super nice to kind of get back to the normal of things,” Brynds said. “With everything that’s been going on, it’s super nice to be able to play here. We’ve been kind of playing out of town early in the season so no long bus trips, none of that. We’re just right here at our home ballpark where we all have experience and love to play.”

The Post 64 Seniors will be back in action Saturday at 8 am. The Junior team will finish up the night’s games at 8:30 pm. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.